Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025044 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,986,326 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.