Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 11,150 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 142,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
