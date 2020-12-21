Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 11,150 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 142,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

