Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells 1,638 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $150,630.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $308,629.44.

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.02. 337,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,274. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

