Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Towerview Llc Acquires 7,497 Shares

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 7,497 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $105,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Towerview Llc acquired 3 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $40.38.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Towerview Llc bought 13,403 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59.

NYSE:TRC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 228,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,225. The stock has a market cap of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tejon Ranch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

