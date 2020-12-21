XMax (XMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $407,658.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, CryptoBridge and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00356154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,927,848,099 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

