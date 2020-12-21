RING X PLATFORM Market Cap Hits $6.20 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $6.20 million and $6.39 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00139954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00738287 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00109513 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars.

