Hock E. Tan Sells 14,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $435.65. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.86.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

