Insider Buying: Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Virios Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,654. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

