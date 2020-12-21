Sentinel Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.69 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011283 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005170 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

