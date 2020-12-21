Maverick Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,857.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $194,499.17 and $1,857.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00140196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00738203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00387324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00109516 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

