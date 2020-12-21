The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 2,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. 208,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

