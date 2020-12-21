ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway Acquires 10,000 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).
