ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway Acquires 10,000 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.