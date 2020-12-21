JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.95

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

