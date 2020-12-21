Odyssey (OCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $229,388.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $229,388.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00140723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00744509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00168856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00390252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00110655 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

