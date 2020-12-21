Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Towerview Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Towerview Llc bought 7,497 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,707.70.

On Friday, September 25th, Towerview Llc bought 3 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40.38.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Towerview Llc bought 13,403 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59.

Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. 228,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.67. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

