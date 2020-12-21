William C. Griffiths Sells 100,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The company has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
