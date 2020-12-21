William C. Griffiths Sells 100,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The company has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

