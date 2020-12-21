Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVTC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 136.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

