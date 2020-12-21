Tony West Sells 25,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.80. 23,116,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,114,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

