Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Shares Down 24.8%

Scopus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was down 24.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 544,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,956,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

About Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.