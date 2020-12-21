CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.81. 2,532,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 561,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.
In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,304 shares of company stock valued at $912,001. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
