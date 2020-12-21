CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.81. 2,532,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 561,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,304 shares of company stock valued at $912,001. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.