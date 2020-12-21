Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.45. 2,261,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,781,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.