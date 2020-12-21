Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 9,024,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,214,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

