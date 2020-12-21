Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00. 1,383,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 454,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. purchased 19,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $50,934.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

