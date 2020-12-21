Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 5.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.27. 3,467,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,413,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

