ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $40,997.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00745858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00166164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00110521 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

