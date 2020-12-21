First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Robert A. Mccallum Sells 2,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total transaction of C$33,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,800.

TSE FR traded up C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$16.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.59. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

