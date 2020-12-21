Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading 5% Higher

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 574,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

