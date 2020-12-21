GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 3,864,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,712,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.56 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.