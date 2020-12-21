Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. 3,633,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,691,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after purchasing an additional 653,209 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.