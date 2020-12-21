MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $322.00 and last traded at $317.60. Approximately 709,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 155,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,646.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

