ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,218,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 290,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a market cap of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 116,519 shares of company stock worth $92,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

