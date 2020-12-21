Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.39. 12,881,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,271,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at $66,841,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,706,600 shares of company stock worth $10,055,220 in the last three months. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

