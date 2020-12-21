Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Hits $163,501.03

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $163,501.03 and $8,582.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00141429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00749735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00166984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00110191 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

