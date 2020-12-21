GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $819,116.63 and $6,753.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00462900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,788.29 or 0.99651407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022166 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.