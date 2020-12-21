Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.82 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00356167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027373 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

