Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $17,147.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00749779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00110721 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.