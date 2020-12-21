StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.19. 240,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 67,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas comprises approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.