ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 6.1%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. 679,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,605,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

