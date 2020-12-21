TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 1,376,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 564,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 228.7% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $4,001,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 57.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

