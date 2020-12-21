Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) were up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 3,075,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,834,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 167.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 132,228 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerus by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

