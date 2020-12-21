Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Up 6.6%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 441,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 476,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

