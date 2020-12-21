Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Up 6.6%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 441,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 476,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
