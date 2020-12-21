Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Sentivate has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $202,430.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00357335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

