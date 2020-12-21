Etherparty Price Hits $0.0003 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Etherparty has a market cap of $295,220.73 and approximately $15,567.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00357335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.