Zel Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $658,449.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00295802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,744,125 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

