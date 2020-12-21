Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.75

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.12, with a volume of 520974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.02.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,339.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,013 shares of company stock worth $13,080,044. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,435,000 after buying an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

