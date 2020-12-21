Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 11.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 683,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 641,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.