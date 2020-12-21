Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shot up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.59. 415,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 192,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.