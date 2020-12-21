Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 9% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 3,424,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,098,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

