Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.99 and last traded at $205.45. Approximately 1,257,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 948,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

