SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 10% Higher

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price was up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 142,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 74,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.